Dear tech people,
Most of us agree that tech could be a little more diverse. After talking to 50 HR leaders and hundreds of employees, we found diversity data to be incredibly sparse. We analyzed thousands of profiles across LinkedIn and AngelList and now have the data to hold companies accountable. We hope our data empowers advocates to push for change. Here’s how 100 tech darlings rank on diversity and inclusion.
If you’re curious about how we created these rankings, see our methodology here.
Gender
Male
Unidentified
Female
Race
White
Asian
Black
Latinx
Other
Use Dear Tech People to start the diversity discussion with your CEO or head of HR at the next company-wide meeting. What initiatives are planned for next quarter? What does success look like?
Leverage Dear Tech People data to make the internal case to invest in inclusion initiatives—like sending engineers to Grace Hopper, sourcing interns from HBCUs, or instituting bias training.
The Dear Tech People team wants to support your efforts!
If there’s a way we can help, please email us deartechpeople@gmail.com
"To advance diversity in the tech industry, we need more transparency — Dear Tech People has the potential to help create it." @AdamMGrant via
Author of Originals and Give and Take
"Dear Tech People provides standardized benchmarks at a time when data is sorely needed. This will allow all leaders to gauge company demographics relative to others." @CiaraTrinidad via
Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging @ Blend