Home Methodology For Companies Contact

Dear Tech People

a race and gender diversity ranking of 100 top tech companies
Cartoon Duo

Dear tech people,

Most of us agree that tech could be a little more diverse. After talking to 50 HR leaders and hundreds of employees, we found diversity data to be incredibly sparse. We analyzed thousands of profiles across LinkedIn and AngelList and now have the data to hold companies accountable. We hope our data empowers advocates to push for change. Here’s how 100 tech darlings rank on diversity and inclusion.

The Ranking

If you’re curious about how we created these rankings, see our methodology here.

Gender

Male

Unidentified

Female

Race

White

Asian

Black

Latinx

Other

Brought to you by the DTP Team

Dhruv Maheshwari

Adina Luo

Wyatt Shapiro

Spread the Word

Paper Icon

Kick off the diversity discussion with your company’s leadership

Use Dear Tech People to start the diversity discussion with your CEO or head of HR at the next company-wide meeting. What initiatives are planned for next quarter? What does success look like?

Target Icon

Start specific diversity initiatives

Leverage Dear Tech People data to make the internal case to invest in inclusion initiatives—like sending engineers to Grace Hopper, sourcing interns from HBCUs, or instituting bias training.

Share now!

The Dear Tech People team wants to support your efforts!

If there’s a way we can help, please email us

"To advance diversity in the tech industry, we need more transparency — Dear Tech People has the potential to help create it."

Adam Grant, Wharton Professor

Author of Originals and Give and Take

"Dear Tech People provides standardized benchmarks at a time when data is sorely needed. This will allow all leaders to gauge company demographics relative to others."

Ciara Trinidad

Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging @ Blend

Questions? Press? Want to help? Contact us